STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government seeks report from DGCA on air turbulence encountered by plane carrying CM Mamata Banerjee

The chartered flight carrying Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee from Varanasi airport to Kolkata hit an air pocket causing the plane to rock violently.

Published: 05th March 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Saturday sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft encountering mid-air turbulence while returning from Varanasi, a top bureaucrat said.

The state government also wanted to know from the DGCA whether the route taken by the plane in which the chief minister returned to the city from Varanasi on Friday evening had been granted prior permission, he said.

Banerjee was returning from Uttar Pradesh after campaigning for the Samajwadi party.

When contacted, an official of the DGCA said that they have already started working on the report.

"We conduct investigations in all such cases and accord priorities where VVIPs are involved. We have already started working on preparing our report in this connection," he told PTI.

On Friday evening, the chartered flight carrying Banerjee from Varanasi airport to the city hit an air pocket causing the plane to rock violently.

The pilot managed to steer the plane out of the air pocket and land it safely in Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport here though Banerjee suffered a back injury caused by the steep climb-down the flight had to make to cope with the turbulence.

Banerjee was on board a Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane with a capacity of carrying a maximum of 19 people, including two flight attendants.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday demanded a high-level probe into the incident of the Falcon aircraft, hired by the state government for the chief minister, encountering a spot of air turbulence.

TMC national spokesperson and veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told PTI that it was a serious matter and posed a threat to the chief minister.

Bengal government seeks report from DGCA on air turbulence encountered by plane carrying CM MamataRoy said the party wanted to know the reason why the aircraft of the chief minister had faced similar situations in past during her flight from Patna to Kolkata and from Bagdogra to Kolkata.

The probe should cover all these aspects as well, the TMC national spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Government DGCA
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp