STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad initiates probe into Bhagalpur blast that left 14 dead

The ATS visited the spot, collected samples and talked to some local residents and police officials who had rushed to the site soon after the explosions at around 11.35 pm on Thursday

Published: 05th March 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway at the explosion site in Bhagalpur (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A four-member team of the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Saturday initiated a probe into the powerful explosion inside a three-storeyed building in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, which left 14 people dead and 10 others seriously wounded late on Thursday night.

The ATS visited the spot, collected samples and talked to some local residents and police officials who had rushed to the site soon after the explosions at around 11.35 pm on Thursday. They also recorded the statement of some of the injured undergoing treatment at JNNMCH, Mayaganj, in Bhagalpur.

A little over 5 kg of high quality explosives, wrappers and plastic sheets used in making firecrackers were recovered by the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosives—ammonium nitrate and sulfur—were smuggled from Malda in West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Explosion inside illegal firecrackers unit claims 14 lives in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The ATS initiated a probe into the explosion following the directive of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who got detailed information from chief secretary Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal. Four houses were reduced to rubble due to the impact of the blast.

The family members of Leelawati and those of Mahendra Mandal were involved in the illegal firecracker business. Leelawati stepped into the illegal trade after the death of her husband Shankar Mandal about two decades ago. She later engaged her daughters, sons and other relatives in the lucrative business.

Leelawati's neighbour Mahendra Mandal's family was also in the illegal trade. Mahendra, who died in Thursday's explosion, had got injured and his arms was blown off following a blast on October 24, 2002. Four persons -- Suresh Mandal, his brother's wife Bechani Devi besides Ravi Kumar and Sheela Devi had died in the explosion.

The state police chief Singhal told the media on Saturday that the firecracker unit was running in a rented accommodation of Leelawati without a licence. Some local residents alleged that they had informed the local police about the illegal activities in the house owned by Mohammad Azad but no action was taken.

Azad is reported to be absconding after the incident. An FIR was lodged against Leelawati and Azad on the statement of a sub-inspector of police at Tatarpur police station. Meanwhile, a series of explosions at short intervals in Bhagalpur region has unnerved the state police headquarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagalpur Blast ATS Anti-Terrorism Squad
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp