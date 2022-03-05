Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad initiates probe into Bhagalpur blast that left 14 dead

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A four-member team of the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Saturday initiated a probe into the powerful explosion inside a three-storeyed building in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, which left 14 people dead and 10 others seriously wounded late on Thursday night.

The ATS visited the spot, collected samples and talked to some local residents and police officials who had rushed to the site soon after the explosions at around 11.35 pm on Thursday. They also recorded the statement of some of the injured undergoing treatment at JNNMCH, Mayaganj, in Bhagalpur.

A little over 5 kg of high quality explosives, wrappers and plastic sheets used in making firecrackers were recovered by the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosives—ammonium nitrate and sulfur—were smuggled from Malda in West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Explosion inside illegal firecrackers unit claims 14 lives in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The ATS initiated a probe into the explosion following the directive of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who got detailed information from chief secretary Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal. Four houses were reduced to rubble due to the impact of the blast.

The family members of Leelawati and those of Mahendra Mandal were involved in the illegal firecracker business. Leelawati stepped into the illegal trade after the death of her husband Shankar Mandal about two decades ago. She later engaged her daughters, sons and other relatives in the lucrative business.

Leelawati's neighbour Mahendra Mandal's family was also in the illegal trade. Mahendra, who died in Thursday's explosion, had got injured and his arms was blown off following a blast on October 24, 2002. Four persons -- Suresh Mandal, his brother's wife Bechani Devi besides Ravi Kumar and Sheela Devi had died in the explosion.

The state police chief Singhal told the media on Saturday that the firecracker unit was running in a rented accommodation of Leelawati without a licence. Some local residents alleged that they had informed the local police about the illegal activities in the house owned by Mohammad Azad but no action was taken.

Azad is reported to be absconding after the incident. An FIR was lodged against Leelawati and Azad on the statement of a sub-inspector of police at Tatarpur police station. Meanwhile, a series of explosions at short intervals in Bhagalpur region has unnerved the state police headquarters.