STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP exudes confidence about forming government in four states, impressive gains in Punjab

Amit Shah said he is confident that BJP will return to power in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and make impressive gains in Punjab.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in four states where it was in power, including in Uttar Pradesh, and it will make impressive gains in Punjab.

Addressing a joint press conference here, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party will get a massive majority in Uttar Pradesh and those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate would be disappointed.

"People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power," Nadda said.

Underlining that the party ran a scientific and well-organised campaign, Shah said, "We saw Prime Minister Modi's popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister."

Shah said he is confident that BJP will return to power in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and make impressive gains in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, BJP will get a massive majority.

He further said that some leaders might have left the party, but not the voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab BJP Punjab Polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Punjab Assembly Elections
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp