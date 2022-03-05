STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP worker gunned down in Manipur hours before start of assembly polls

BJP worker L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital here, a police officer said.

Published: 05th March 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

IMPHAL: Violence erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the second phase of assembly polls began on Saturday, as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said.

L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital here, a police officer said.

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Singh, along with other BJP activists, had gone to the residence of the Congress worker in the early hours in Thoubal district to tell him to stop campaigning as the stipulated time for it was over, the officer said.

During an altercation over the issue, he allegedly fired at Singh, who was first taken to a hospital in the district and later referred to another health facility in Imphal, the officer said.

The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him when Singh was shot, he added.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin, they said.

Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said.

Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, "The attack might be a threat...to make me politically silent."

Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur ​Manipur Polls Manipur Elections Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Manipur Assembly Elections Manipur BJP BJP
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp