STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress misled farmers in the name of loan waiver: BJP chief JP Nadda

JP Nadda claimed that the Samajwadi Party deceived the NISHAD party, and it was the BJP which worked to fill the plate of the people.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHL: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of loan waiver, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 6,000 to farmers every year under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Today many people call themselves farmer leaders, but they did nothing for the community. The Congress has misled the farmers in the name of loan waiver. (On the other hand) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 6,000 every year to farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said at an election meeting.

"When the prime minister started the Jan Dhan Yojana, the opposition made fun of it. (SP chief) Akhilesh ji, who was born with a silver spoon, and Rahul (Gandhi) ji asked what will happen with bank accounts for the poor? Today, the money given under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other schemes goes directly into the bank accounts of the poor, and there are no middlemen," he said.

Nadda also claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) deceived the NISHAD party, and it was the BJP which worked to fill the plate (of the people).

NISHAD party is an ally of the BJP and its election symbol is a plate filled with food.

The BJP leader further asserted that only the saffron party brought the poor, dalits, deprived, exploited sections of the society, women, farmers and youth to the mainstream.

"We asked Akhilesh ji -- what have you done for Uttar Pradesh, but he did not answer. When their work is to get illegal arms factories opened and give patronage to goons, what will they do for the people?" he asked.

Bhadohi will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Congress Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp