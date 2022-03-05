STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defexpo postponed; IAF exercise cancelled

Citing logistical problems for postponement of the four-day Defexpo 2022, defence ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted,

Published: 05th March 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI))

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict, the government on Friday announced postponement of the 12th edition of Defence Expo while the IAF has cancelled its triennial exercise Vayushakti, scheduled on March 7. 

Citing logistical problems for postponement of the four-day Defexpo 2022, defence ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted, “The Defence Expo 2022, proposed to be held in Gandhinagar from March 10 till March 14 is postponed due to logistics problems being experienced by participants. The new dates will be communicated in due course.”

The biennial defence exhibition was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi. Defexpo began in 1996 and has been growing in profile, with the number of participating foreign and domestic companies rising with every event. This edition was expected to see more than 900 exhibitors from over 55 countries. 

Among foreign countries, the US had booked the largest space at the pavilion. Over 50 defence ministers and heads of armed forces had confirmed to attend the event. Vayushakti was to be the IAF’s largest-ever exercise, with 148 aircraft set to take part in the event. 

