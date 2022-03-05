STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fearing poaching, Congress, AAP may shift newly elected MLAs out of Punjab

While all parties are clamming that they will form the next government in the state, there are fears that the verdict will create a hung House.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Fearing poaching of MLAs by rivals once the Assembly results are declared on March 10, the Congress and AAP are likely to shift their newly elected legislators out of Punjab. While the grand old party may shift its Punjab MLAs to Rajasthan, the Delhi’s ruling party is expected to shift its MLAs to the national capital.

While all parties are clamming that they will form the next government in the state, there are fears that the verdict will create a hung House. Sources said there are apprehensions that if nobody gets a clear majority, the SAD and its former partner BJP would try to form an alliance government and if they fall short of the required numbers, they would poach the legislators of Congress and AAP. 

“There has been a decision to keep the newly elected Congress MLAs of Punjab in Jaipur as there is a Congress government in Rajasthan. As per internal surveys, the party might get around 50 seats in Punjab and fall short of majority,’’ said a party leader on condition of anonymity.

SAD may approach BJP to form alliance govt
The AAP has made a plan so that their newly elected MLAs are not poached by other political parties. It is likely the AAP legislators might be taken to Delhi. Meanwhile, sources in the Shiromani Akali Dal said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been in Delhi for the last few days. As per an internal survey the SAD-BSP alliance might get around 35 seats. The SAD leaders are in touch with the BJP to form a post-poll alliance if they have the numbers to form government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Punjab Rajasthan Delhi Congress AAP BJP
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp