Fearing poaching, Congress, AAP may shift newly elected MLAs out of Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fearing poaching of MLAs by rivals once the Assembly results are declared on March 10, the Congress and AAP are likely to shift their newly elected legislators out of Punjab. While the grand old party may shift its Punjab MLAs to Rajasthan, the Delhi’s ruling party is expected to shift its MLAs to the national capital.

While all parties are clamming that they will form the next government in the state, there are fears that the verdict will create a hung House. Sources said there are apprehensions that if nobody gets a clear majority, the SAD and its former partner BJP would try to form an alliance government and if they fall short of the required numbers, they would poach the legislators of Congress and AAP.

“There has been a decision to keep the newly elected Congress MLAs of Punjab in Jaipur as there is a Congress government in Rajasthan. As per internal surveys, the party might get around 50 seats in Punjab and fall short of majority,’’ said a party leader on condition of anonymity.

SAD may approach BJP to form alliance govt

The AAP has made a plan so that their newly elected MLAs are not poached by other political parties. It is likely the AAP legislators might be taken to Delhi. Meanwhile, sources in the Shiromani Akali Dal said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been in Delhi for the last few days. As per an internal survey the SAD-BSP alliance might get around 35 seats. The SAD leaders are in touch with the BJP to form a post-poll alliance if they have the numbers to form government.