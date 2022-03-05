STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five with links with jehadi group affiliated to Al Qaeda arrested in Assam

Based on an intelligence report, the Barpeta police apprehended the five persons from areas under the Howlyand Kalgachia police stations.

Published: 05th March 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Five persons have been arrested, including a Bangladeshi national, for alleged links writh a jehadi group based in the neighbouring country which is believed affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent (AQIS) from Assam's Barpeta district, Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Saturday.

Based on an intelligence report shared by the Special Branch of the state police, the Barpeta police apprehended the five persons from areas under the Howlyand Kalgachia police stations, Mahanta said.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi national, identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, had indoctrinated four others in a bid to develop Barpeta as a base for jehadi work for AQIS.

Documents and electronic devices were recovered from their possession, the DGP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al Qaeda Assam
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp