Get your petrol tanks filled before 'election offer' ends: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Centre over fuel price hike

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government over impending fuel price hike after assembly polls and asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as he said the "election offer" will end soon.

He took to Twitter to take a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday.

"Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is going to end soon," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" and "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

The current phase of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that started on February 10, will end on March 7.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

