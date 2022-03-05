STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra pattern of illegally tapping phones of political opponents replicated in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that the phone tapping apprehension was expressed by a senior Congress leader from Goa whom he met recently.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a veiled attack on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the "Maharashtra pattern" of illegally tapping phones of political opponents is being replicated in neighbouring Goa where results of the Assembly polls will be declared next week.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that the same pattern might be at work in Uttar Pradesh, where counting of votes will also be taken up on March 10.

He said that the phone tapping apprehension was expressed by a senior Congress leader from Goa whom he met recently.

"I met Goa Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat who expressed fear that his phone was being tapped. I say that not only him (Kamat), but phones of MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar and Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijay Sardesai are also being tapped," Raut alleged.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had contested the polls in alliance with the Trinamool Congress.

The GFP has tied up with Congress.

"Tapping phones of political opponents started in Maharashtra two years ago after the 2019 Assembly polls. Two FIRs have been filed against a woman officer who was involved (in the tapping of phones). The chief of this Maharashtra pattern was in charge of Goa polls," Raut alleged without naming Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Raut claimed that if Goa throws a hung Assembly, Central probe agencies will shift focus to the tiny coastal state.

"We are all taking care. I spoke to Digambar Kamat and expressed solidarity with him," he said.

As per the FIR registered by Mumbai Police, senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla illegally tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

"Shukla and some officials allegedly tapped the phones of these two leaders in June 2019 for "vested political interests," said the First Information Report registered at Colaba police station in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shukla is currently on a Central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Central Reserve Police Force) at Hyderabad.

Earlier, Pune Police had registered an FIR against Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with the alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state.

Patole is now the state's Congress chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Goa
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp