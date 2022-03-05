STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Municipal polls in Assam on Sunday

Electronic Voting Machines will be used in the elections, for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam.

Published: 05th March 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Voter

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Election for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards across Assam will be held on Sunday, State Election Commission (SEC) sources said.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections, for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state.

As many as 2,532 candidates are in the fray, with BJP fielding maximum number of nominees at 825, followed by Congress with 706 candidates and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates, the sources said.

The number of eligible voters are 16,73,899, comprising 8,32,348 males, 8,41,534 females and 17 transgenders.

The elections will be conducted in 24 districts of the state, they said.

Campaigning for the civic elections had been a high pitched one with parties and candidates going all out to woo the voters.

From coming out with special songs to shaking a leg to reciting dialogues of popular films and plays, the candidates had done it all to attract the voters.

The counting of votes will take place on March nine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Municipal Polls Assam Municipal Polls 2022 Assam Municipal Elections 2022 Assam Municipal Elections Assam Civic Elections Assam Civic Polls
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp