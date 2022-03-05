STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No front against BJP will be possible without Congress: Avinash Pandey

The AICC leader said Congress is trying to further strengthen its base to oust BJP in the 2024 general election.

Published: 05th March 2022 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: AICC general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand, Avinash Pandey Saturday said that any attempt to forge a front against BJP will not materialise without Congress support.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Ranchi on Friday and his meeting with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren was aimed to forge a third front minus Congress and BJP.

The visit will not have any impact on the present coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jharkhand, he said.

Rao was in Ranchi on Friday to hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the families of two Army martyrs of the 2020 Galwan attack as promised by him.

He had announced the ex-gratia for the families of all the 19 Armymen killed by the Chinese in the attack in Ladakh.

"No front, which is opposed to BJP can be formed anywhere in the country without the support of Congress. Congress has a strong base in across the country," Pandey said.

The AICC leader said Congress is trying to further strengthen its base to oust BJP in the 2024 general election as the saffron party has "miserably failed" to address the burning issues of unemployment and price rise.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi is working hard to strengthen the party," he said.

Pandey, who was here to address the 'Samvad' programme of Congress in North Chotonagpur division, said he is impressed with the attitude of Congressmen and convinced with their dedication after hearing the views of the party workers from the block to the district level.

Such an approach of the party workers here will strengthen the Congress to face the political situation and people's expectations in the state and help it to win more seats in the 2024 elections.

The 'Janjagran' programme launched under the leadership of Jharkhand PCC president Rajesh Thakur has been successful.

Thakur told the gathering that Congress will not compromise as far as the dignity of party leaders and workers was concerned in the state.

