NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah hospitalised

He was airlifted from the outfit’s central headquarters Camp Hebron, 35 km away from Dimapur.

Published: 05th March 2022 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thuingaleng Muivah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah fell sick on Friday and was admitted to a hospital in Dimapur.

He was airlifted from the outfit’s central headquarters Camp Hebron, 35 km away from Dimapur.

The NSCN-IM confirmed the octogenarian’s illness.

“As of now, he is doing well. He had an upset stomach due to indigestion,” W Saya, a senior member of the extremist group, told this newspaper.

Muivah, who was admitted to Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, is the NSCN-IM’s chief negotiator in the peace talks.

