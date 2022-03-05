NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah hospitalised

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah fell sick on Friday and was admitted to a hospital in Dimapur.

He was airlifted from the outfit’s central headquarters Camp Hebron, 35 km away from Dimapur.

The NSCN-IM confirmed the octogenarian’s illness.

“As of now, he is doing well. He had an upset stomach due to indigestion,” W Saya, a senior member of the extremist group, told this newspaper.

Muivah, who was admitted to Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, is the NSCN-IM’s chief negotiator in the peace talks.