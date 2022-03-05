Over 1,200 hospitalised after consuming food at wedding in Gujarat's Mehsana

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By PTI

MEHSANA: Over 1,200 people fell ill and hospitalised after they consumed food at the wedding of a local Congress leader's son in Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Savala village in Visnagar taluka late on Friday night, a Visnagar rural police station official said.

More than 1,200 people fell ill and had to be hospitalised after they ate food at the wedding, Mehsana Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said.

People started vomiting and complained of diarrhoea, following which they were rushed to different hospitals in Visnagar, Mehsana and Vadnagar, he said.

Samples of the food served at the function have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Food and Drug Department for further examination, he said.

According to Visnagar rural police, several people attended the wedding function of a local Congress leader's son at Savala village.

Non-vegetarian food was also part of the menu.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

