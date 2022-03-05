STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People's issues remain unaddressed: Baghel hits out at Yogi Adityanath, BJP

Without taking the name of Robertsganj BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey, Baghel said had he done his work, he would not have had to do sit ups holding his ears.

Published: 05th March 2022 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SONBHADRA: Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said people of Uttar Pradesh are feeling harassed due to polarisation on caste and religion lines, and their main issues remain unaddressed.

"People in Uttar Pradesh are feeling harassed because of polarisation in the name of caste and religion. Casteist governments spread casteism for power while governments formed on the basis of religion take votes by provoking sentiments," he said addressing an election meeting at the Hydel Colony ground here.

"Actual problems of people like education, health and employment have been left far behind," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh CM alleged that the BJP seeks votes in the name of of religion.

Without taking the name of Robertsganj BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey, Baghel said had he done his work, he would not have had to do sit ups holding his ears.

Recently during an election meeting, Chaubey was seen apologising to people, doing sit ups holding his ears.

Taking potshots at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baghel said he takes pride in being called "bulldozer nath" and gets fun ruining people.

Baghel alleged that the BJP government has been intoxicated by power and called upon people to uproot it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Yogi Adityanath BJP Congress UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp