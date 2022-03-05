People's issues remain unaddressed: Baghel hits out at Yogi Adityanath, BJP

By PTI

SONBHADRA: Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said people of Uttar Pradesh are feeling harassed due to polarisation on caste and religion lines, and their main issues remain unaddressed.

"People in Uttar Pradesh are feeling harassed because of polarisation in the name of caste and religion. Casteist governments spread casteism for power while governments formed on the basis of religion take votes by provoking sentiments," he said addressing an election meeting at the Hydel Colony ground here.

"Actual problems of people like education, health and employment have been left far behind," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh CM alleged that the BJP seeks votes in the name of of religion.

Without taking the name of Robertsganj BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey, Baghel said had he done his work, he would not have had to do sit ups holding his ears.

Recently during an election meeting, Chaubey was seen apologising to people, doing sit ups holding his ears.

Taking potshots at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baghel said he takes pride in being called "bulldozer nath" and gets fun ruining people.

Baghel alleged that the BJP government has been intoxicated by power and called upon people to uproot it.