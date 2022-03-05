STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat on March 11-12; to address rally, attend mega sports event

PM Narendra Modi address the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavada village in Gandhinagar district.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on March 11 and 12 to address a mass rally of elected representatives of village, taluka and district panchayats and also take part in several other events, a senior official said on Saturday.

The mass rally will take place in GMDC Ground here on March 11, with over one lakh people from across the state scheduled to attend, he said.

The PM will attend the 'Khel Mahakumbh', a mega sporting event organised by the Sports Authority of Gujarat at the Sardar Patel Stadium on March 12 that will have youths from the village, taluka and district levels taking part in various sporting events, the official informed.

He will also address the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavada village in Gandhinagar district, a university official said.

The university, which specialises in national and internal security, was granted the status of an institute of national importance under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28, 2020.

