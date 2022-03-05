STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prayers in Srinagar masjid after 30 weeks

About 3,000 people from different parts of the Valley had congregated at the grand mosque in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar for the namaz as the authorities allowed prayers after 30 weeks

Published: 05th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Muslims offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After 30 weeks, Friday prayers were held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. About 3,000 people from different parts of the Valley had congregated at the grand mosque in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar for the namaz as the authorities allowed prayers after 30 weeks.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as men, women and children were seen kissing the pillars of the mosque. The Friday sermon was given by cleric Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi since Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention since August 5, 2019, when the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Altaf Ahmad, general secretary of Anjuman Auqaf, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid, said they were informed on Thursday evening by the authorities to go ahead with Friday prayers in the mosque.

Welcoming the decision, Abdul Khaliq, a devotee, said, “It is a revered place for us and continued closure of the mosque for the Friday prayers had hurt our religious sentiments.” He hoped that the Mirwaiz is also released so that he could deliver the Friday sermons in the mosque.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srinagar Jamia Masjid Friday prayers
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp