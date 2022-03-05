STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruling TMC has unleashed 'unofficial emergency' in Bengal: BJP

BJP could not win a single municipal body out of 108 which went to the polls earlier this week and ended up with a 12.57 per cent of votes cast.

TMC BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress has unleashed an "unofficial emergency " in the state, where working for BJP was "nothing short of a crime."

Majumdar, who was addressing hundreds of party functionaries from all over state at the National Library auditorium here also claimed the recently concluded municipal polls in the state were "farcical" and only BJP put up a spirited fight.

BJP could not win a single municipal body out of 108 which went to the polls earlier this week and ended up with a 12.57 per cent of votes cast.

TMC reacted to the charges claiming that these were "wild allegations" made by a party which did not enjoy the confidence of the electorate.

Majumdar in his speech to BJP workers charged, "In Bengal an unofficial emergency situation prevails."

"One is not targeted in the same way for being part of CPI(M), Congress or others, the way one is singled out for being part of BJP," the BJP MP from Balurghat alleged.

He claimed that police remains inactive when his party's `karyakartas' (workers) "are beaten up or even murdered by Trinamool goons."

He was speaking at a `Chintan Baithak' (Introspection meet) of the saffron party.

Among others, senior BJP leader and MP Locket Chatterjee had called for introspection following the party's debacle in the municipal polls and a drop in its party vote share from 38 per cent in the last year's assembly polls when it bagged 77 assembly seats to a mere 12.57 per cent in civic polls.

"We will certainly come out of this situation as we enjoy the trust and confidence of people which is not reflected in the municipalty and panchayat vote results as TMC, in league with the administration and police, don't allow free and fair polls. This will change in the coming days," Majumdar claimed.

He added BJP will analyse in detail the way municipal polls were conducted recently to democratically fight the TMC in a more effective manner.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reacting to the BJP's charges, averred "Sukanta Majumdar knows very well his party doesn't enjoy the confidence or support of the people of Bengal."

He claimed the BJP leadership "wanted to deflect attention from their failure by making wild allegations."

