Sikkim government to provide Rs 20,000 each to all non-working mothers: CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang announced that the state government will implement the 'Aama Yojna' for non-working mothers and Bahini scheme for girl students.

Published: 05th March 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government will give Rs 20,000 each to all non-working mothers and free sanitary napkins to all girl students of class 9 and above in the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has said.

Addressing a function at Melli on Friday, the CM announced that the state government will implement the 'Aama Yojna' for non-working mothers and Bahini scheme for girl students.

Under the 'Aama Yojna' scheme all non-working mothers in the state will receive Rs 20,000 each annually in their bank accounts, Tamang said, adding that only those whose names are in the electoral roll of the state will get the money.

He said the scheme will be implemented from this year and all the required formalities for the efficient implementation of the scheme was under process.

The CM said a sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the scheme and hoped that it will inculcate the habit of saving among non-working mothers.

In the 'Bahini' scheme the state government will provide free sanitary napkins to girl students studying in class 9 and above.

Over 18,000 girl students study in class 9 and above in the state.

The state government also plans to establish sanitary napkin vending machines in schools and also increase awareness and sensitisation programmes about menstrual health and hygiene, he added.

