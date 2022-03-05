STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those defaming 'red cap' forced to wear a cap: Akhilesh Yadav's swipe at PM Modi

Yadav made the comment at an election rally at Jaunpur apparently referring to Prime Minister Modi donning a saffron cap during his roadshow in Varanasi on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying those who were "defaming" the SP's red cap have been "forced by people" to wear a cap, although of a different colour.

Yadav made the comment at an election rally here apparently referring to Prime Minister Modi donning a saffron cap during his roadshow in Varanasi on Friday.

This is also being seen as a response to Modi's attack on the Samajwadi Party last December when he had said in Gorakhpur that people with red caps -- the SP's poll symbol -- are "red alert" for Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said on Saturday, "Those who have been defaming our caps have been forced by the people of Uttar Pradesh to wear a cap. It is another thing that they have changed the colour of their cap."

Yadav was addressing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls' last election meeting in Malhani constituency in favour of the Samajwadi Party's Lucky Yadav.

The two-month-long campaigning in Uttar Pradesh ended this evening.

The seventh and final phase of voting in the state will be held on March 7.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Attacking the BJP and PM Modi over the saffron colour cap, Yadav said they keep changing their colour.

Appealing to people to vote for Lucky Yadav, the former chief minister said, "I feel that people of Malhani are going to vote for the Samajwadi Party in a big way, and demolish the rivals."

