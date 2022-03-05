STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women facing human trafficking case attempt suicide outside circle officer's office in Uttar Pradesh

The three women attempted suicide by consuming poison outside the office of the circle officer of Sadar, the police said.

Published: 05th March 2022

Poison

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Shunned by their families, three women facing a human trafficking case allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison outside the office of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday.

The women were rushed to the hospital and discharged later in the day, the police officials said.

The three women attempted suicide by consuming poison outside the office of the circle officer of Sadar, the police said.

According to a suicide note written by the women, they were facing social boycott and had been shunned by their husbands and in-laws after they were arrested in connection with the human trafficking case, the police said.

The women were arrested during a raid in Shamli on January 3, they said.

Circle Officer Bijendra Bhadana said the three women were rushed to the hospital.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Yashpal Singh said the three women were later discharged from the hospital and sent to their homes.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

