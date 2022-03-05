STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine war: MEA says 13 flights will bring home 2,200 Indians on Sunday

According to some estimates, there aren’t more than 1000 Indians left in Ukraine now. Most of those who have crossed the border would return to India by Sunday.

Published: 05th March 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight leaving with students from Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

An Air India flight leaving with stranded students in Ukraine. (File Photo | EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirteen flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"During the next 24 hours, we have close to 13 flights scheduled to bring back Indians who have crossed the Ukrainian border on the Western side," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

There are close to 300 students in the safe zone of Pesochin and all of them would be transported to the border by Saturday. There are no Indians left in Kharkiv and the only area of concern is Sumy where nearly 700 Indian students have been stranded.

Sumy is just about 60 km away from the Russian border but since there is constant shelling, it isn’t safe for students to step out.

ALSO READ | 'We will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of students': Indian envoy to Ukraine

"The students are largely concentrated in two camps which is safe for them. They did face some shortage of water and electricity outages yesterday, but all that has been restored now. We are trying all options to get them out with safety and they continue to be our primary area of concern," Bagchi said.

Around 17,333 Indians have returned to India from Ukraine since the first advisory was issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

Out of these 13,330 have returned through the 63 evacuation flights that have been arranged by the Indian government. Around 4,000 Indians had returned prior to the outbreak of the conflict.

India has been pressing for a ceasefire from both Russia and Ukraine, and till that actually happens it would not be safe to evacuate the students who are stranded there.

According to some estimates, there aren’t more than 1000 Indians left in Ukraine now. Most of those who have crossed the border would return to India by Sunday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Indians in Ukraine Operation Ganga Russian invasion Air India Indian Air Force
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp