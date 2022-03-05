STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son reach police station in Mumbai to record statement in Disha Salian defamation case

Large number of Narayan Rane's supporters gathered and shouted slogans outside the police station in the western suburbs, as the BJP leader and his son arrived.

Published: 05th March 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane arrive at Malavani police station, in Mumbai.

Union Minister Narayan Rane arrive at Malavani police station, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane reached Malvani police station here on Saturday to record their statements in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, an official said.

Large number of Rane's supporters gathered and shouted slogans outside the police station in the western suburbs, as the BJP leader and his son arrived there around 1.45 pm, the official said.

The duo will record their statement before the investigating officer in the case, he said.

The Malvani police had earlier sent a notice to Nitesh Rane to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday and his father on Friday, but they informed the police, through their lawyer, that as the state legislature is in session and they would prefer to fulfill their duties on the given dates and appear before the police on Saturday, he said.

A court here on Friday had granted interim protection from arrest till March 10 to the father-son duo, who had filed an anticipatory bail before the Dindoshi sessions court in suburban Malad fearing arrest in the case.

According to the FIR registered by Malvani police, some remarks were made by the Union minister on February 19 in a press conference, where his son was also present.

During the press conference, the minister had made certain claims regarding Salian's death.

Salian had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before actor Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane Nitesh Rane Mumbai Police Disha Salian
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp