UP Elections: EC bans Mukhtar Ansari’s son from poll campaign for 24 hours

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission of India, on Friday, put a ban on Abbas Ansari, 30, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate from Mau Sadar seat and son of mafia don-turned –politician Mukhtar Ansari, from poll campaign for 24 hours as he was caught on camera issuing open threats to the government officials during a public meeting in Mau district.

Mau will vote in Phase-7 on March 7. The EC took cognizance of the video clip going viral on social media showing Abbas Ansari delivering a speech during which he said that no government officials would be transferred for the first six months after the formation of SP and alliance government in UP as their ‘hisab-kitab’ (settling of scores) would be done first.

“I have told Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that no transfers or postings of any officer or employees will happen for six months as we will settle the accounts first with the UP administration and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped,” asserted Ansari.

Meanwhile, the Mau police have registered an FIR against Abbas Ansari at Kotwali police under Section 171F (Offence of undue influence or personation at an election) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Besides, registering an FIR against Abbas Ansari, a report has also been sent to Returning Officer of Mau Sadar Assembly seat for initiating appropriate action," said Sushil Ghule, Mau SP.

However, taking cognizance of the Mau police report, the election commission acted against Ansari.

Videos of Abbas Ansari’s controversial remarks were widely shared, prompting police to take cognizance and begin investigations.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar verified the authenticity the video and ordered that an FIR be registered

against Ansari for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

When the campaign for the final phase of UP elections is at its peak, the video of Abbas Ansari threatening police officials has gone viral on social media.

In this video, Abbas Ansari is seen threatening the officers openly from the stage of the public meeting.

Significantly, Abbas Ansari's father Mukhtar Ansari is incarecerated in Banda jail in connection with a number of criminal cases of illegal land-grabbing, extortion, murder, and kidnapping.

Mukhtar, who used to run fearlessly during the previous SP and BSP regimes, is now moving on a wheelchair even in jail.

Abbas will be facing off with BJP candidate Ashok Singh in the seat, the BSP’s state president Bhim Rajbhar, and Congress nominee Madhavendra Bahadur Singh.