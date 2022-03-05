STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Elections: EC bans Mukhtar Ansari’s son from poll campaign for 24 hours

The EC took cognizance of the video clip going viral on social media showing Abbas Ansari delivering a speech during which he said that no officials would be transferred for the first six months.

Published: 05th March 2022 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Election Commission of India, on Friday, put a ban on Abbas Ansari, 30, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate from Mau Sadar seat and son of mafia don-turned –politician Mukhtar Ansari, from poll campaign for 24 hours  as he was caught on camera  issuing open threats to the government officials during a public meeting in Mau district.

Mau will vote in Phase-7 on March 7. The EC took cognizance of the video clip going viral on social media showing Abbas Ansari delivering a speech during which he said that no government officials would be transferred for the first six months after the formation of SP and alliance government in UP as their ‘hisab-kitab’ (settling of scores) would be done first.

“I have told Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that no transfers or postings of any officer or employees will happen for six months as we will settle the accounts first with the UP administration and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped,” asserted Ansari.

Meanwhile, the Mau police have registered an FIR against Abbas Ansari at Kotwali police under Section 171F (Offence of undue influence or personation at an election) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Besides, registering an FIR against Abbas Ansari, a report has also been sent to Returning Officer of Mau Sadar Assembly seat for initiating appropriate action," said Sushil Ghule, Mau SP.

However, taking cognizance of the Mau police report, the election commission acted against Ansari.

Videos of Abbas Ansari’s controversial remarks were widely shared, prompting police to take cognizance and begin investigations. 

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar verified the authenticity the video and ordered that an FIR be registered
against Ansari for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

When the campaign for the final phase of UP elections is at its peak, the video of Abbas Ansari threatening police officials has gone viral on social media.

In this video, Abbas Ansari is seen threatening the officers openly from the stage of the public meeting.

Significantly, Abbas Ansari's father Mukhtar Ansari is incarecerated in Banda jail in connection with a number of criminal cases of illegal land-grabbing, extortion, murder, and kidnapping.

Mukhtar, who used to run fearlessly during the previous SP and BSP regimes, is now moving on a wheelchair even in jail.

Abbas will be facing off with BJP candidate Ashok Singh in the seat, the BSP’s state president Bhim Rajbhar, and Congress nominee Madhavendra Bahadur Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Election Commission Abbas Ansari UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp