UP polls: Religious, caste priorities dominate voters psyche in eastern region

JAUNPUR/MIRZAPUR/BHADOHI/SONBHADRA: As one moves east towards Varanasi, through the political corridors comprising Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, the effects of newly inaugurated Kashi Vishawanth Dham and the upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple on the voters’ psyche

become palpable. Religio-political issues seem to be jotting the script of polarisation ahead of final phase voting in this region.

The electorate minces no words in giving its fare opinion about the work and worth of the sitting lawmakers. An interaction with voters, however, makes it clear that religious and caste priorities dominate the discourse.

Caste formula at stake

Once the centre stage of the politics of Sharqui Sultanate, Jaunpur is also known for the mellifluous Raag Jaunpuri introduced by Sultan Hissain Shah Sharqui. However, this time, Jaunpur would play a laboratory for the experiment of caste-based political alliances between smaller groups and main stream parties.

The district has nine Assembly segments — Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr (SC), Mariyahu, Zafrabad and Kerakat (SC). BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) hold five of nine seats while three are with SP and one with BSP. Who will Jaunpur vote for? Pat comes the reply, “BJP” as Padmini Gupta, a housewife stops suddenly while crossing Shahi Pul in the morning. On being asked the reason, the response is even crisper: “Nationalism.” Shamsuddin sitting in front of Atal Masjid prefers cycle (SP symbol) “as it does not need petrol,” he says with intended sarcasm on price rise. Shamsuddin gives words to his pain: “Jaunpur never witnessed Hindu-Muslim rift but it is a reality of today.”

Vegetable vendor of Mandi Naseeb Khan, Ratan Sonkar feels that Girish Chandra Yadav, who has been repeated by the BJP, will not have to work hard for victory as all three rival parties have fielded Muslim candidates which will divide the Muslim votes.

Triangular contest

Out of the three Assembly segments — Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Aurai (SC) — in the district, BJP had bagged two in 2017. Gyanpur was won by Vijay Mishra, a muscleman who is currently in jail, on NISHAD ticket. The district is small but famous for its intricately woven carpets. However, Bhadohi’s carpet industry has taken a hit in the pandemic. Bhadohi and its neighbouring districts, including Mirzapur, Varanasi and certain pockets of Chandauli, together make up a hub that accounts for Rs 7,000 crore of India’s annual carpet export of Rs 12,000 crore.

“The One district One Product (ODOP) scheme initiated by the Adityanath government has helped the carpet industry a great deal as the government provided us foreign markets through international expos,” says Umesh Gupta, associated with carpet industry.

Anti-incumbency matters

Another hub of carpet industry, Mirzapur has five Assembly segments — Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar and Marihan. Shivmurat Kol of Haliya Bazar in Chhanbey is content with the BJP government’s performance. “We are getting roti, kapda and makaan — all three. What else do we need,” he says adding that if BJP government returns it will take the development further.

On the other, Rajesh Yadav in Mirzapur feels that if BJP suffers setback, it will be due to its sitting MLA Ratnakar Mishra who has been repeated by the party. The district, having Kurmis as a dominant backward caste, may give some reverses for the ruling BJP due to the anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs.

In Chunar, voters sound angry with sitting MLA Anurag Singh, son of BJP veteran OM Prakash Singh. “Anurag has not lived up to the expectations,” says Moolan Singh Bind, adding that he will still vote for Anurag in the absence of a promising opposition candidate. Adalhat’s Brijesh Patel and Shivakant Rajbhar claim that voters will not wait for MLA to wake up from his slumber. “We will take a new path this time” says Rajbhar.

How tribal belt thinks?

As soon as one enters the tribal belt, the 2019 incident of Umbha village rings in the memory. In 2019, 10 persons were killed in a clash between Gurjars and Gonds over 90 bighas of disputed land. While Gujjars belong to OBC segment, Gonds are classified as SC. Umbha has seen change with sops raining upon it. The villagers have got land rights. Moreover, the picture of the village has changed with a model school, PHC and other facilities.

Sonbhadra has four Assembly segments. Around 11 villages of Duddhi Assembly segment will vote one last time on March 7 as they will be swamped by waters of Kanhar river as the Kanhar Dam Project will become operational by the end of this year. Residents of 11 villages that will cease to be a part of Duddhi pray that their last vote from the constituency paves way for the return of the BJP government.