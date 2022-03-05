STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | Fire breaks out in Saharanpur-Delhi train, passengers pull coaches away from burning engine

When the train reached Daurala, about 90 km short of its destination Delhi, smoke was seen rising from a compartment.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi, earlier today at Daurala railway station near Meerut.

Fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi, earlier today at Daurala railway station near Meerut. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Passengers on a train from Saharanpur to Delhi had a narrow escape on Saturday when a fire broke out in two of its coaches near the Daurala station here, many joining hands with the railway staff to quickly help pull the remaining bogies away from the engine that was also ablaze.

The fire started in the train, which left Saharanpur at 5.30 am, on its way to Delhi.

When the train reached Daurala, about 90 km short of its destination Delhi, smoke was seen rising from a compartment.

By the time the train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am, two coaches were in flames, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.

The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said.

There were no casualties.

A fire usually spells panic but the passengers of this train kept their cool and worked together to avert a major tragedy.

The passengers, many carrying backpacks, pulled away the remaining coaches of the train from the burning portion with plumes of smoke rising in the background.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sharma said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

There are no reports of loss of life or property of any passenger.

Rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the fire, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saharanpur Delhi Train Fire Saharanpur Delhi Train Delhi Saharanpur
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp