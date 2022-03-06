65-year-old ICF of Indian Railway exported 650 rail coaches in last few years to 14 countries

Rajesh K Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The 65-year-old Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) of Indian Railway (IR) has exported 650 railway coaches, shells and other components to other countries.

The ICF has also obtained the distinction of being the only carbon negative unit of Indian Railways.

According to official data of railway obtained by TNIE, the ICF has exported more than 650 rail coaches, shells, and other components manufactured in Chennai based unit during the last few years to 14 countries, including Thailand, Burma, Taiwan, Philippines, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Malaysia, Angola and Sri Lanka.

Official sources added that the ICF has also exported one rake of 1600HP DEMU against the order of two rakes of 1600HP DEMU to neighbouring Nepal railways.

"This is massively working to meet the international quality of rail coaches and now also manufacturing the coaches of advanced versions of Vande Bharat new generation trains, announced to roll out in the next three years", a senior railway official said.

He also said that 2 DEMU rakes and 160 mainline coaches are also likely to be exported by the ICF to Sri Lanka apart from manufacturing coaches for various high sped trains on the LHB technology.

Besides all this, the ICF has obtained the distinction of being the only Carbon negative manufacturing unit over Indian Railways (IR).

"It has installed 7 windmills of 1.5 MVA capacity each in the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu", a railway source said adding that the ICF has become able to offset the CO2 generation by generating more green energy from windmills and solar power plants than it needs to consume.