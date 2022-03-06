Five BSF personnel killed in Punjab after colleague open fires

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: At least five personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after their colleague allegedly opened fire at the force's camp at Khasa near Amritsar.

Sources said that the incident took place at the mess of the BSF headquarters’ in Khasa near Amritsar about twenty kilometres from the Attari-Wagah border.

The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed. He allegedly opened fire before turning the weapon on himself.

Preliminary reports suggested that a jawan shot his colleagues was upset with his duty hours.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. Meanwhile, one jawan is stated to be injured. After the incident, the BSF rushed the injured personnel to two hospitals at Amritsar.

Meanwhile, senior BSF officers have rushed to the spot.