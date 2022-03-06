STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India sees another dip in Covid cases, logs 5,476 new infections

With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

Published: 06th March 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: COVID cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

Ministry, in a press release, informed that the last 24 hours saw 9,754 recoveries from the virus and 158 COVID deaths.

As many as 9,09,985 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted a cumulative of over 77.28 crore (77,28,24,246) COVID tests.

With the administration of more than 26.19 lakh doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83 Crore (1,78,83,79,249). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Health Ministry
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp