STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro line today

He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Published: 06th March 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has left for Maharashtra's Pune on a day's visit to the city where he will take part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Pune Metro line, unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, attending Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University among another event.

"Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday morning.

At around 11 am, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

After inaugurating the statue, Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am.

"This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. Prime Minister will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore," reads the official statement.

He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

At around 12 noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects.

Rejuvenation will be done in 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum.

After this, at around 1:45 pm, he will kick start the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Maharashtra Pune Pune Metro
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp