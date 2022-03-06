STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rush of political leaders at Kashi Vishwanath temple in final phase of UP polls

A total of 54 Assembly seats, including eight in Varanasi, will see voting on Monday to draw the curtains on the month-long elections in the politically crucial state.

Published: 06th March 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: As the fiercely contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections enter the final round, the Kashi Vishwanath temple here is witnessing a rush of political leaders.

They have been making a beeline at the famous shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva since the past few days in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and the focus of the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

Friday was a busy day for the temple as Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union minister Smriti Irani came to offer prayers.

The Kashi Viswanath temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' (special shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) in the country.

The prime minister, who held a roadshow in the city on Friday to drum up support for BJP candidates, went to the temple before the mega programme ended.

He is understood to have performed the Shodashupchara Shiva Puja.

Hours before Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid a visit to the temple.

Irani had come earlier.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who was in the temple town to hold a roadshow on Friday, reached the shrine at night to seek blessings.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Varanasi and paid a visit to the temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too offered prayers at the temple on the banks of the Ganga.

The list also includes Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwani Choubey, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"These are top VIPs, the temple saw many other central and state ministers and senior civil and police officials drop by as well," the temple management said.

On what puja the prime minister and other dignitaries do, Durga Mishra, a priest of the temple, said they do the normal ones that everyone else does.

Nishi Kant Mishra who has conducted pujas for the prime minister many a time said he generally does the Shodashupachara Shiva Puja, which takes 15-20 minutes.

Priests at the temples confirmed that visits by politicians have increased during the election time.

Shastris (a category of priests) Nityanand Tripathi and Rakesh Kumar Tripathi said nobody is asked for any 'dakshina'.

"Whatever these VIPs have to donate they put it in the donation box."

A total of 54 Assembly seats, including eight in Varanasi, will see voting on Monday to draw the curtains on the month-long elections in the politically crucial state.

Results will be declared on March 10, along with those in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashi Vishwanath Varanasi UP elections UP polls Uttar Pradesh elections Uttar Pradesh polls UP 2022 UP polls 2022 Varanasi polls
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp