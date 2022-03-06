STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine crisis: Aviation Ministry says 8 flights to bring back over 1,500 Indians on March 7

Indian citizens fleeing Ukraine are being airlifted from its neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight flights with over 1,500 Indians will operate from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated on Sunday.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Indian citizens fleeing Ukraine are being airlifted from its neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

"Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today (Sunday) by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries," the ministry noted in a statement.

"Tomorrow, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (five), Suceava (two) and Bucharest (one), bringing more than 1,500 Indians back home," it mentioned.

To date, the Indian Air Force has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries as part of 'Operation Ganga'.

The IAF is conducting its flights using C-17 military transport planes.

The civilian flight are being operated by Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.

