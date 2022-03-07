STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 7 civilian flights on March 7: Govt 

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

"Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry's statement added.

On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted.

"One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned.

Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

