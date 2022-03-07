STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

700-km road journey for injured Indian student before boarding flight; embassy hails driver

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine put out a series of tweets giving a sense of the challenging situation in which Singh was taken out of Kyiv.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian student Harjot Singh was injured in firing in Kyiv in February.

Indian student Harjot Singh was injured in firing in Kyiv in February.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Harjot Singh, the Indian student who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, was taken by road from the Ukranian capital to a border transit point 700 kilometres away under challenging circumstances so that he can board an evacuation flight to return home.

Singh (31) landed at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi on Monday evening on board a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force that also brought back several other Indians from Poland.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine put out a series of tweets giving a sense of the challenging situation in which Singh was taken out of Kyiv.

"Bringing Harjot Home. Indian student Harjot Singh who sustained bullet injuries at Kyiv was successfully transferred over more than 700km in the face of war zone constraints of bombing /shelling. Evacuated through Poland by IAF C17 Ac," it tweeted.

In another post, the embassy hailed the driver who transported Singh from Kyiv to the Bodomierz border point.

"Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, roadblocks, detours and traffic jams," it said.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began its military operation.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under "Operation Ganga", which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine Russia Ukraine Crisis Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp