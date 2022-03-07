STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid uncertainty over Maharashtra speaker's election, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan meet Governor

The speaker's post has been lying vacant since last February after incumbent Nana Patole quit following his appointment as Maharashtra Congress president.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: For the second time in the last four days, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here to discuss finalising the date "soon" for the Assembly Speaker's election during the ongoing budget session, sources said.

Though the date for holding the Speaker's election has not been finalised yet, Koshyari seemed “positive” on the issue during the meeting held at Raj Bhavan, they said.

This was the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) second meeting with the governor in less than a week to discuss the issue of the speaker's election.

On March 4, an MVA delegation had met Koshyari on the same issue.

They had also demanded the governor to appoint 12 MLCs from his quota to the legislative council, a proposal pending with Koshyari for over a year.

Pawar and Chavan were part of that delegation too.

"Today's meeting with the governor was a follow-up of the earlier meeting. The MVA wants the election (to the speaker's post) to be held soon. The date has not been fixed yet, but the governor seemed positive," sources said.

The MVA delegation had on March 4 requested the governor to hold the speaker's election on March 9 or any other date which the latter thought fit as the budget session of the state legislature is currently underway.

The speaker's post has been lying vacant since last February after incumbent Nana Patole quit following his appointment as Maharashtra Congress president.

The governor in a letter dated June 24, 2021, had instructed to fill the speaker's post “immediately”.

The MVA leaders said in their March 4 representation that they had subsequently (after the governor's June 24 letter) requested him to fix the date to hold the election for the speaker's post during the winter session held in December last year, but there was no response.

The NCP and Congress are the constituents of the MVA government headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Ashok Chavan Bhagat Singh Koshyari Maharashtra
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp