At 225, Maharashtra sees lowest single-day rise in COVID cases after April 18, 2020; zero fatality

Maharashtra on Monday reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality, a health official said.

Published: 07th March 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality, a health official said.

With the fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,69,038 and the toll to 1,43,740.

On March 2 also Maharashtra had reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19.

The state had recorded 362 coronavirus cases and three fatalities on Sunday.

"Maharashtra reported 225 daily COID-19 cases today, lowest since April 18, 2020, and zero fatalities," Maharashtra health surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,742 active cases.

The total number of recoveries post COVID-19 infection in the state now stands at 77,17,823.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.08 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 38 new cases and Pune city 29.

Of the eight administrative circles in Maharashtra, Pune recorded 68 cases, followed by Mumbai (59), Nashik (53), Nagpur (13), Aurangabad and Latur (nine), Kolhapur (eight), and Akola (six).

With 32,854 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 7,83,14,109.

"Currently 28,975 people are in home quarantine and 589 people are in institutional quarantine," the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 225, fatality 0, active cases 3,742, tests conducted 32,854.

