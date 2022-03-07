Bengal Governor unable to address assembly as BJP MLAs stage protest over civic poll violence

By PTI

KOLKATA: Unruly scenes were witnessed in the West Bengal assembly on the first day of its budget session on Monday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to give his inaugural address with BJP MLAs staging a protest in the House over alleged violence in the recently concluded civic polls.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly at 2 PM to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came down to the well to stage a protest.

The governor was twice seen pleading with the BJP MLAs to let the proceedings begin but the saffron MLAs remained adamant.

They raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

As the governor was about to leave the House, ruling party MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to stay, following which Dhankhar again urged the BJP lawmakers to calm down, but in vain.

TMC members also raised anti-BJP slogans from 2.26 PM onwards.

The stalemate was underway till the report was filed as Dhankhar and Speaker Biman Banerjee was urging legislators to bring order to the House.