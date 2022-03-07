STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP likely to win 23 to 27 seats in 60-member Manipur House: ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll

The ruling BJP's two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), who fought the elections separately, are likely to bag 10 to 14 and 3 to 7, respectively.

Published: 07th March 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats, according to the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll.

The ruling BJP's two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), who fought the elections separately, are likely to bag 10 to 14 and 3 to 7, respectively.

The current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on polling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide.

The sample size was 5,269, and the projection comes with a 95 per cent Confidence interval.

ALSO READ | 2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab

The Congress may lose up to 14 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to get a moderate improvement with 4 seats than the previous election.

The NPP is likely to boost its strike rate by 11.2 per cent, an improvement from its 5 percentage in 2017 with a 6.1 per cent swing, the highest among all the parties that can be a game-changer in the northeastern state.

The NPF, a major ally of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led India's first all party and opposition less government in neighbouring Nagaland, is likely to win 3 to 7 seats in Manipur.

Others may win 2 to 6 seats, as per the survey.

When Congress suffers with 6.4 per cent decline of seats, the NPP may gain 6.2 per cent of seats, as per the survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
exit polls Manipur poll results Manipur exit polls 2022 assembly polls 2022 assembly elections
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp