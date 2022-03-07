STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF shoots down a Pakistani drone in the Ferozepur area of Punjab

Since last year BSF has shot down several drones that originated in Pakistan and were carrying arms and ammunition.

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone in the Ferozepur area of Punjab today early morning and recovered contraband.

Sources said that around 2.55 AM today the alert troopers of the BSF heard humming sounds of a suspicious flying object coming from the Pakistani side. They were swung into action immediately and the flying machine was shot down.

The drone is a quadcopter of the make DJI Matrice 300 RTX. Along with the drone, five packets containing contraband items were recovered, a small green-coloured bag containing four yellow packets and a small black packet which was attached to the drone was also recovered

 The total weight of the contraband is around 4.17 kilograms as the black packet weighed about 250 grams. They fired para bombs in order to illuminate the area and succeeded in shooting down the drone.

 In a statement, the BSF stated,`` On March 7 at about 2.55 am, forward-deployed heard humming sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan side to India side in Ferozpur sector.’’

While on Saturday the BSF troopers fired at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Jammu. Since last year BSF has shot down several drones that originated in Pakistan and were carrying arms and ammunition.

In December last year BSF shot down a Chinese-made drone along the Indo-Pak border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab.

