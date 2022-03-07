STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Consumer affairs ministry considering proposal to curb junk food ads targeted at children: Official

The WCD ministry has cited figures from the National Family Health Survey that show rising obesity among children in the country.

Published: 07th March 2022 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Junk Food

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over rising childhood obesity, the consumer affairs ministry is considering a proposal to curb advertisements of junk foods targeted at children under new guidelines on 'misleading ads' to be released soon, a senior official said on Monday.

A suggestion in this regard was made by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) in a recent meeting where the draft guidelines on 'misleading advertisements' were discussed in detail.

"We have received several suggestions from the WCD ministry on advertisements on junk foods targeted at children. We are examining those suggestions," the official from the consumer affairs ministry told PTI.

Stopping junk food ads during children's programs, promotion of correct health narrative in advertisements and specifying nutritional facts of junk foods are some of the suggestions that the WCD ministry has made, the official added.

The WCD ministry has also cited figures from the National Family Health Survey that show rising obesity among children in the country.

Further, the consumer affairs ministry official said the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) has also come out with regulations on display of nutritional facts on food labels for pre-packaged foods.

That apart, the government's think-tank Niti Aayog in its 2021-22 annual report has said India can take actions such as taxation of foods high in sugar, fat and salt, and front-of-the-pack labelling to tackle rising obesity in the population.

The final consultation with the concerned ministries and stakeholders on the draft of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Necessary Due Diligence for Endorsement of Advertisements) Guidelines, 2021 has been completed.

"A final call on including the provisions related to 'advertisements targeted at children' in the final guidelines needs to be taken," the official added.

It is learnt that the guidelines, being prepared under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, are most likely to be released by the end of the month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Junk Food Ads
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp