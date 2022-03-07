STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DD India joins hands with Yupp TV to expand its global reach

"With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand," the statement said.

Published: 07th March 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan logo.

Doordarshan logo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DD India will now be available to its viewers through an over-the-top (OTT) platform in several countries, including the US, UK and Australia, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and showcase its culture and values to the world, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Prasar Bharati has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yupp TV, an OTT platform.

The move is part of the public broadcaster's "vision" to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, it said.

"In pursuance of its vision to expand the global reach of DD India channel, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India's culture and values to the world, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Yupp TV', an over-the-top platform, which is a gateway for television viewers across the globe," the statement said.

"With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand," it added.

Through Yupp TV, one can watch live TV "anytime, anywhere" in the world, the ministry said.

Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels "easily and cost effectively" available across the globe, it said.

The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV founder and CEO Uday Reddy, it added.

"DD India, Prasar Bharati's international channel, is India's window to the world.

The channel, through its various programmes, offers international viewers India's perspective on all domestic and global developments," the ministry said.

Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a "bridge between India and the Indian diaspora" spread across the world, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doordarshan Yupp TV Doordarshan OTT Prasar Bharati
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp