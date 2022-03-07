STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death toll in J&K grenade attack climbs to two as 19-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries

Rafiya, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, succumbed to the injuries at the SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian soldiers and policemen guard at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sunday's grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said.

Rafiya, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, succumbed to the injuries at the SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

"She had suffered injuries on her head and succumbed at around 8 am," the officials said.

A 79-year-old man from Nowhatta area of the city here died on Sunday while 33 others, including a cop, were injured in the blast that took place in the busy market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Blast Kashmir Grenade Attack
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp