Decision on same fee as govt medical colleges for 50% seats in private colleges to benefit poor: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students from poor and middle-class families will collectively save about Rs 2,500 crore due to a recent decision of the government that private medical colleges will charge the same as government colleges for 50 per cent of their seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He also said the government controlled the price of over 800 medicines required for treating diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, while the "jan aushadhi kendras" have helped people save money.

Modi made the remarks after he interacted with "Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana" beneficiaries via video-conferencing on the occasion of "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" and took feedback from them about the scheme.

"You must have noticed that the government has taken another big decision just a few days ago that will benefit poor and middle-class children. We have decided that the fee for 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges will be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges," he said.

"They cannot charge more than that. As a result, about Rs 2,500 crore will be saved of the children from poor and middle-class families. Moreover, they will be able to get medical and technical education in their mother tongue so that the poor, middle-class and lower-middle-class children, who have not studied English in their schools, will also be able to become doctors," the prime minister said.

In his address on the occasion, Modi said while people of other countries had to pay thousands for a vaccine dose, the government made efforts from day one to ensure that people do not have to pay for vaccines against COVID-19 and that the free vaccination drive is run successfully.

"Our government has spent over Rs 30,000 crore on this, so that the people of the country remain healthy," he said.

Modi asserted that while the jan aushadhi kendras are centres for medicines for the body, these are also centres to provide relief to people by helping them save money.

He said the jan aushadhi kendras have reduced the anxiety of people over the cost of medicines.

"If we look at the figures of this fiscal, then medicines worth over Rs 800 crore have been sold from the jan aushadhi kendras. This means that this year itself, the poor and the middle class were able to save about Rs 5,000 crore...till now, about Rs 13,000 crore have been saved," Modi said.

"In this time of the Covid pandemic, the savings of about Rs 13,000 crore of the middle class and the poor through the jan aushadhi kendras are a big help," he added.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that such benefits are accruing to all segments of the society in all parts of the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent to expensive branded drugs in quality and efficacy.

Modi also noted the success of the Re 1 sanitary napkin and said the sale of 21 crore sanitary napkins shows that the jan aushadhi kendras have made the lives of women easy all over the country.

Noting that as of now, more than 8,500 jan aushadhi kendras have been opened in the country, Modi asserted that these are not just any other government store but are now becoming solution centres for the common man.

The government has also controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart ailments, he said.

The government has ensured that the cost of stenting and knee implants is kept under control, Modi said, adding that with all these decisions, nearly Rs 13,000 crore of the poor have been saved.

"When there is a government that thinks about the welfare of the poor and the middle class, its decisions benefit all the common people who become ambassadors of such schemes," he said.

Pointing out that more than 50 crore people are in the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Modi said more than three crore people have received the benefits of the scheme, saving Rs 70,000 crore of the poor and the middle class.

The Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme has saved Rs 550 crore, he said.

Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of the "Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana".

The theme of the event is "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi".

Interacting with a beneficiary from Patna, Hilda Anthony, the prime minister asked her how she came to know about the jan aushadhi medicines and also enquired about the quality of the medicines.

She replied that she has benefitted greatly from the medicines as she is able to get her monthly medicines for Rs 250, instead of Rs 1,200- 1,500 earlier.

Modi also called upon the literate segment of the society to talk about the benefits of jan aushadhi.