Defamation case for RSS remarks: Rahul Gandhi gets exemption from appearance; next date of hearing on Mar 22

By PTI

THANE: A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exemption from appearance during the day's hearing in a defamation case after his counsel said the former was busy with polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The court was to record the evidence of complainant Rajesh Kunte on Monday in the defamation case related to statements allegedly made by Gandhi against the RSS, before the latter's counsel Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for his client.

Granting exemption, the court of FCJM JV Palival has fixed March 22 as the next date of hearing, Iyer said.