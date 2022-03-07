STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of assembly poll results

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the results of assembly polls in five states.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the results of assembly polls in five states.

Singh, who contested the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, told reporters that he had a general discussion with Shah on various issues.

He also exuded confidence that his Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP have done well in the assembly elections.

"I met Amit Shah and had a general discussion about Punjab. My party and the BJP alliance have done well. Let us see what happens," he said, adding that he was not a political pundit.

The development comes close on the heels of Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi's meeting with Shah.

The results of the assembly polls in five states will be declared on March 10.

