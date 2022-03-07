STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl injured in Srinagar grenade attack succumbs, death toll rises to 2

She was among 25 persons injured in the grenade attack carried out by the militants.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A young girl, who was critically injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar yesterday, succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Monday. The death toll in the grenade explosion has risen to two.

The girl, identified as Rafiya Jan daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tinda succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital at around 8 am today, doctors said.

Rafiya, 19, had received critical splinter injuries in the grenade explosion at Amira Kadal area of Srinagar yesterday evening and was undergoing treatment at the SMHS hospital. She was among 25 persons injured in the grenade attack carried out by the militants. A 60-year-old man identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi, 60, had succumbed to injuries in the hospital yesterday.

ALSO READ: One killed, 34 injured as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The girl, according to Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu,  had just passed her 10+2 examination with flying colours and was preparing for her professional entrance examinations.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the grenade attack at Srinagar. "My deepest condolences to the family of innocent civilians martyred & wish a speedy recovery to injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantle the terror ecosystem &defeat the terrorist menace that continues to be perpetrated by neighboring countries," Sinha tweeted.

All political parties have also strongly condemned the grenade attack at a crowded marketplace in Srinagar. They have demanded that people involved in the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. 

grenade explosion srinagar death injuries civilians
