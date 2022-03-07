STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government's duty to bring all Indians from Ukraine without indulging in 'partisan propaganda': Congress

The party has been criticising the government's response to evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, alleging that it has been delayed due to which students have got stranded in war zone.

Published: 07th March 2022

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine

Indian students waiting for evacuation in the basement of the Sumy State University hostel in Ukraine (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday expressed grave concern over the safety of Indian students in war-hit Ukraine, and asked the government to make all efforts to bring back citizens without indulging in "partisan propaganda".

The opposition party also sought immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine and called for creation of humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation of citizens.

"The Congress party is alarmed and distressed over the escalation of military conflict in Ukraine. The loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, mass exodus of people and the aggravated human sufferings is unacceptable. We remain gravely concerned about the safety of thousands of Indian students and citizens trapped in war zones," the Congress said in a statement.

"The Congress party earnestly appeals for an immediate end to all hostilities and the creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides. Russia, Ukraine and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues," the party also said.

The party has been criticising the government's response to evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, alleging that it has been delayed due to which students have got stranded in war zone.

"It is the duty of the Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens and it is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda," it said.

