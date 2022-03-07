India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities; acttive infections go below 55,000 mark

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 07th March 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 4,362, which took the total tally to 4,29,67,315, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 54,118 and comprised 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 5,324 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,23,98,095, while the case fatality rate has been recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.90 crore.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,12,926 tests were conducted on Sunday and the total tests conducted till now are 77,34,37,172.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The 66 new fatalities include 44 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,180 from Kerala, 39,991 from Karnataka, 38,015 from Tamil Nadu, 26,134 from Delhi, 23,475 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

