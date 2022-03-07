Mon killings: Nagaland SIT ‘ready’ with final report on botched up ambush by Army

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the December 4 killings of civilians in a botched up ambush by an elite unit of the Army in Mon, is likely to submit its final report (chargesheet) at a local court within the next 10 days.

The members of the SIT were not available for comment.

However, a senior Nagaland government official said the final report was more or less ready. Earlier, the SIT had sent some material outside the state for forensic laboratory tests.

“The SIT is expected to submit the final report to a court in Mon within the next 10 days,” the official told this newspaper on Sunday.

The official also said that since the alleged crime was committed during the discharge of official duties, prosecution sanction from the central government would be required at the time of submission of the chargesheet.

“It is unclear if the chargesheet will be accompanied by the prosecution sanction. Before taking cognisance, the court may ask for it,” the official said.

It appears unlikely that the Centre will give sanction for prosecution. It may tell the court that punishment will be given based on the “Court of Inquiry” conducted by the Army, the official said.

Whether or not to give prosecution sanction is an administrative decision by the executive to protect government servants who have acted in discharge of bonafide duties, the official added. The SIT, constituted a day after the carnage, was given one month to complete the investigation. It was formed with five officers and 16-17 others were co-opted in due course. It has five IPS officers.

On December 4, the Army soldiers had killed six coal miners near Oting village after “mistaking” them for extremists.

Seven other civilians and a jawan were killed within hours at the same place when the villagers retaliated.

Enraged, a mob of hundreds of people had attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Mon town the next day. The personnel opened fire during which a civilian was killed.