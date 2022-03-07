STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mon killings: Nagaland SIT ‘ready’ with final report on botched up ambush by Army

On December 4, the Army soldiers had killed six coal miners near Oting village after “mistaking” them for extremists.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland

A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the December 4 killings of civilians in a botched up ambush by an elite unit of the Army in Mon, is likely to submit its final report (chargesheet) at a local court within the next 10 days.

The members of the SIT were not available for comment.

However, a senior Nagaland government official said the final report was more or less ready. Earlier, the SIT had sent some material outside the state for forensic laboratory tests.

“The SIT is expected to submit the final report to a court in Mon within the next 10 days,” the official told this newspaper on Sunday.

The official also said that since the alleged crime was committed during the discharge of official duties, prosecution sanction from the central government would be required at the time of submission of the chargesheet.

“It is unclear if the chargesheet will be accompanied by the prosecution sanction. Before taking cognisance, the court may ask for it,” the official said.

It appears unlikely that the Centre will give sanction for prosecution. It may tell the court that punishment will be given based on the “Court of Inquiry” conducted by the Army, the official said.

Whether or not to give prosecution sanction is an administrative decision by the executive to protect government servants who have acted in discharge of bonafide duties, the official added. The SIT, constituted a day after the carnage, was given one month to complete the investigation. It was formed with five officers and 16-17 others were co-opted in due course. It has five IPS officers.

On December 4, the Army soldiers had killed six coal miners near Oting village after “mistaking” them for extremists.

Seven other civilians and a jawan were killed within hours at the same place when the villagers retaliated.

Enraged, a mob of hundreds of people had attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Mon town the next day. The personnel opened fire during which a civilian was killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Nagaland Encounter Mon Killings
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp