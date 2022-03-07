STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National-level meet of RSS a day after assembly polls 2022 results

This meeting will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP national president J P Nadda, and B L Santosh, who represents the RSS in BJP at the national level.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 09:32 AM

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ‘All India Representatives Meet’ is being convened from March 11 to 13 near Ahmedabad. 

This meeting will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP national president J P Nadda, and B L Santosh, who represents the RSS in BJP at the national level.

Santosh undertook an operation to change all faces in the BJP government six months ago to break the anti-incumbency in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present in Gujarat during the same period.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the current situation of the RSS’ sister organisations. An RSS official said that Modi’s scheduled visit at the time of the meeting is just a co-incidence.

“About 1,500 volunteers from all over the country along with BJP national president JP Nadda and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sahsarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya, and BJP general secretary B L Santosh, are likely to be present,” the official said. 

Political analyst Dilip Patel said: “The presence of B L Santosh indicates many things. Santosh is responsible for the change in the BJP governments of Uttarakhand and Karnataka, including the chief ministers. Therefore, in addition to the forthcoming Gujarat elections, a new strategy may be formulated at the national level meeting based on the results of the five states.”

He said Gujarat has always been an experimental playground for the RSS. If their agenda succeeds here, it will be replicated all over the country.

